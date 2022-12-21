Sioux City reminding citizens to renew their pet licenses

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials with Sioux City want to remind citizens to license their pets.

According to a press release, the 2023 pet tags are now available at the customer service center in city hall, at the Animal Adoption and Rescue at 2400 Hawkeye Drive and at participating veterinarians’ offices.

Pet licenses expire on Dec. 31 of the license year. City officials say renewal notices have been mailed to current pet license holders, reminding them to renew their licenses.

The cost of a license is $15 for neutered cats and dogs, $31 for unneutered (intact) cats and $50 for unneutered (intact) dogs. Pets must be vaccinated for rabies before a license can be issued.

Citizens are reminded that penalties will be added to pet licenses issued after March 1. If pet licenses are obtained after March 1 a $15.00 penalty will be added to each license fee; $20.00 will be added after April 1; and $25.00 after May 1.

Call 224-7387 for information on pet licenses. All pet licensing information is available at www.sioux-city.org/petlicensing.

