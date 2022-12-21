Siouxland nurse: Frostbite could set in as quickly as one minute in extremely cold temps

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Look, when it comes to frostbite, prevention is better than any cure.

The first sign of frostbite is normally tingling of the skin and redness. Frostbite can quickly progress to a serious medical condition, possibly resulting in amputation. The good news is that minor frostbite can be treated at home.

“So if you start to see those types of signs, you don’t want to run your hands under hot water, immediately, you want to do lukewarm water. Hands feet ears are the most susceptible,” said Lea Mathison, the trauma coordinator for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

With projected extreme temps, frostbite could set in as little as one minute, generally in about five minutes. Frostbite is most likely to impact the fingers, toes, ears and nose.

”We’ve seen a lot of it that they’re they come in and their fingers are completely black and their toes are completely black, and they end up losing their fingers and toes. It’s very sad,” said Mathison.

Finally, if you are warming up a frostbitten area at home, do so gradually and avoid scalding hot water. There’s really no magic bullet besides bringing that skin temp up gradually using heat packs and warm blankets.

This graphic shows tips people should remember when extreme winter weather enters their area.
This graphic shows tips people should remember when extreme winter weather enters their area.(CDC)

