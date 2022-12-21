Snow into tonight with a Blizzard Warning taking effect for parts of Siouxland Thursday and Friday

**Winter Storm Warning for eastern Siouxland until noon Thursday**

**Winter Storm Warning for southern Siouxland until 7 pm Friday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for western Siouxland until 6 pm Thursday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for central and northern Siouxland until 6 pm Friday**

**Blizzard Warning for eastern Siouxland from noon Thursday into Friday night**

**Wind Chill Warning for most of Siouxland tonight through noon Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw snow and even some sleet developing throughout the day Wednesday but conditions will be getting a lot worse than what we’ve seen out there today.

Some of the heaviest of snow is likely to move through Siouxland during the evening and early overnight hours and it will be during that same time that the wind will be switching to the northwest and getting stronger.

The snow will come to an end during the night with lows in the double digits below zero with wind chills getting down to around -40 degrees.

The wind will be very gusty during the day on Thursday and that will create reduced visibility throughout the day.

The worst of the conditions will be in eastern Siouxland where they’ll have more snow on the ground to be blown around and as a result they’ll be under a Blizzard Warning from noon Thursday through Friday night.

Most of central, northern, and western Siouxland will continue in a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday into Friday with highs on Friday only getting to between -5 and -10 degrees.

Blowing snow will continue into Thursday night with lows in the low teens below zero with wind chills heading to at least -40 degrees.

The wind will continue to blow on Friday as well and even though we’ll see a lot of sunshine, highs will still only be in the single digits below zero.

The weekend is looking fairly quiet and we’ll start to warm a bit going from a high near zero on Saturday to highs on Christmas Day in the teens.

We could even see a slight chance of some light snow showers toward the evening hours on Christmas although warmer weather is still set to return next week.

I’ll be taking a more detailed look at our forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

