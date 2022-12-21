Snow will move in this evening followed by dangerous cold & windy conditions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. Expect cold conditions today with highs in the mid to low teens with much of the region staying in the single digits. Wind will continue out of the southeast and southwest up to 15 miles per hour maybe 20 miles per hour which will make wind chills below zero.

Scattered snow showers will still be in the forecast today. Mainly into eastern Siouxland with some that could develop into western or even central Siouxland. These snow showers could cause some issues with traveling since they could reduce visibility and cause roads to become slick from the fresh snow. We will mainly see a quick dusting from the scattered snow showers.

Throughout the day today we will start to see snow forming out west as the cold front approaches. This line of snow will be out main contributor to snow amounts. We are forecasting that the snow will arrive in the late afternoon/early evening. As of right now central and western Siouxland can see up to 2 inches maybe 3 inches in localized areas. The further east you live you have the highest chance of seeing up to 3 to 4 inches of snow.

Because of this Siouxland is split between a Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Weather Advisory starts at noon today and goes until 12 am Thursday morning. While the Winter Storm Warning starts at noon today and goes until 6 am Thursday morning.



Once the snow moves out cold artic air will settle into Siouxland, and we will see windy conditions starting tonight all the way to Saturday. Because of the dangerous cold and windy conditions parts of the region are under a Wind Chill Warning from tonight until Saturday morning. This means we could see wind chills as low at 45 degrees below zero.

The rest of the week is going to be very cold and windy so be sure to bundle up if you have to go outside. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes in these conditions.

