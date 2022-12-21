Warriors stay dominant over Spencer in wrestling duals taking a 57-12 win

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Things are continuing to heat up for high school wrestling as the season continues to get underway, and teams are seeing what they’re made of learning more and more about their grit in each dual.

Spencer was at Sgt. Bluff-Luton as part of a double dual. SBL head coach Clint Koedam saw his team get off to a good start.

At 103, Warrior Freshman Jayce Curry pins his man in the first period to give SBL a 6-0 lead.

But Spencer gets it right back at 113. Gabe Cauthorn gets a stick in the second period to tie the match.

The Warriors would take the lead back at 120. Ethan Skoglund gets the early pin to put the home team back in front.

SBL would extend their lead at 126. Dalton Van Whye gets a 7-0 decision and Sergeant Bluff-Luton beats spencer 57 to 12.

