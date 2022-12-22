Blizzard conditions to continue for some through Friday night

Winter Weather Alerts
By Ron Demers
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
**Blizzard Warning for central Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 6 pm Friday**

**Blizzard Warning for eastern Siouxland until 6 am Saturday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for western Siouxland until 6 am Friday**

**Wind Chill Warning for most of Siouxland until noon Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While the snowfall has ended, the blowing around of the snow has not and that’s what will continue to cause problems for Siouxland through tonight and Friday.

The wind will continue to gust over 40 miles per hour at times causing ground blizzard conditions in parts of Siouxland that are in the Blizzard Warning.

That Blizzard Warning will go until 6 pm Friday for central Siouxland and until 6 am Saturday for the eastern parts of the KTIV viewing area.

Wind Chill Warnings will also continue until noon on Saturday for most of Siouxland as it will continue to feel as cold as -45 degrees at times until that wind finally settles down during the day on Saturday.

It will be bitterly cold again tonight with air temperatures between -10 and -15 degrees.

Friday will give us lots of sunshine with highs still not quite making it to zero.

That wind will finally settle down during the day on Saturday and under mostly sunny skies highs will top out near zero.

Our Christmas Day will finally warm up a bit better with highs getting into the low to mid teens although we’ll start to see more clouds move in and maybe even a chance of some later day flurries in the area.

I’ll continue to track the blizzard conditions and bitterly cold temperatures and have the very latest for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

