Blizzard warning for much of Siouxland impacting visibility while traveling

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As the day goes on and the further east you go, you can expect decreased visibility out on the roads.

Winds will reach gusts up to at least 40 miles per hour.

Blowing snow caused Clay County, Iowa plows to be pulled off the roads for a while Thursday morning. Sheriff Christopher Raveling said to be prepared and follow the law if you must travel.

“Make sure you fill your tank before you leave. Especially today, it is -18 degrees out. If you get stranded and we are busy or if you’re in a spot tough to get to it could take us a while. The last couple days when I’ve been traveling I want to reiterate make sure your headlights are on,” said Sheriff Raveling.

Head down U.S. 71 into Sac County, travelers will come across similar issues with blowing snow causing blizzard-like conditions.

Sheriff Ken McClure said he wants people to use common sense if they choose to travel.

“If you don’t have to go, don’t go. Especially if the snow plow drivers can’t see, we can’t see. Our policy is when they pull the plows off, I pull our deputies off as well. Use good common sense,” said Sheriff McClure.

Sioux City is under a blizzard warning like most of the KTIV coverage area until Friday at 6 P.M. Download the Storm Team 4 weather app to stay up-to-date on this winter weather.

