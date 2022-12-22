Brittney Griner asks fans to write letters to Paul Whelan in Russia

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.” (Instagram/brittneyyevettegriner)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Basketball star Brittney Griner is on a mission to free other Americans who are currently detained in Russia.

On Wednesday, she asked her fans to write letters of support to Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is still being held in a Russian detention center.

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not lose hope.”

In early December, the Biden administration secured Griner’s release in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

The administration said they haven’t been able to secure Whelan’s release because Russia treats his case differently.

Whelan is currently serving 16 years in prison for espionage charges.

The U.S. has referred to the charges as a “sham.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
Six players from Sioux City East football sign to continue their careers at Morningside...
Seven Sioux City East athletes sign to continue athletic and academic careers at Morningside

Latest News

In an Instagram post, Griner said the letters she received while in detention helped “to not...
Griner asks fans to write letters to Whelan in Russia
FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate hits snag in bid to pass $1.7 trillion spending bill
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Republican Rep. Comer asks Senate to reject spending bill