Dakota City man killed in pedestrian vs vehicle accident

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - An elderly man has died after a vehicle vs pedestrian accident earlier this week.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 20 they responded to an accident in the 2000 block of Highway 77. Authorities discovered a pedestrian, identified as 75-year-old Charles McWilliam of Dakota City, Nebraska was struck by a vehicle while crossing the highway to get his mail.

Authorities say McWilliams was found dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information on this accident is asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office at 402-494-7555.

No information has been released about the vehicle involved in the accident, or who was driving it.

