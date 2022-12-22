Hypothermia can kill during these winter storms

By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s important to stay aware --- and stay alert -- in these extreme temperatures.

Hypothermia can turn deadly in minutes.

It only takes about 15-20 minutes for someone to suffer from hypothermia, with urgent medical attention becoming necessary. A local ER nurse said with the type of winds right now across Siouxland, hypothermia can hit even if you’re bundled up.

”Once you get to about 85 degrees, you become unconscious, and then your heart’s not gonna work as well because then your blood is not flowing like it should and then your blood is in your heart doesn’t work very well,” said Lea Mathison, a trauma coordinator for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Mild hypothermia, if your body temp only drops a handful of degrees, can be handled at home by slowly reheating the impacted person. Even in a hospital setting, doctors must be careful when re-warming patients because a sudden change in body temp can cause irregularities with the heart.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Heavy damage after a garage fire broke out at a Sioux City apartment complex.
Two garages destroyed after fire at Sioux City apartment complex

Latest News

Bosma poultry group destroyed in fire.
Bosma poultry group destroyed in fire
Interstate 29 to close at 6 PM
Interstate 29 will close at 6 p.m.
Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol urges drivers to be diligent over holiday weekend
Blizzard conditions
Siouxland's power grid holding up