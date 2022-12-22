I-29 to close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota Thursday night

This picture taken by a South Dakota DOT camera shows Interstate 29 north of Sioux Falls around...
This picture taken by a South Dakota DOT camera shows Interstate 29 north of Sioux Falls around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.(SD 511)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - State officials say northbound and southbound traffic on Interstate 29 will be closed from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting Thursday night.

According to a press release, the closure will begin at 6 p.m. It goes from the I-29/I-90 interchange all the way to the North Dakota state line.

Already earlier Thursday it was announced the current closure on Interstate 90 will be extended from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls starting at 5 p.m.

Due to the sustained strong winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, SDDOT anticipates that both I-29 and I-90 will remain closed through the night and into Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Officials will continually assess conditions to determine when I-90 and I-29 can be reopened safely.

No Travel Advisories

In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout South Dakota. Many secondary highways are currently listed as impassable due to high winds, drifting and blowing snow, and low visibility associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary roads to avoid Interstate closures.

When listed as Road Impassable, travel on the road segment is physically impossible due to widespread deep snow, drifts, or stranded vehicles. Clearing these secondary roads is expected to be difficult as winds and additional snow are preventing ability to safely and effectively plow or blow the drifted snow, especially with the added issue of stranded vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel due to the extremely serious weather conditions, and rapidly deteriorating roads. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, make travel very dangerous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Heavy damage after a garage fire broke out at a Sioux City apartment complex.
Two garages destroyed after fire at Sioux City apartment complex

Latest News

Dakota City man killed in pedestrian vs vehicle accident
The bomb cyclone is whipping shores from North Carolina to the northern tip of Maine with...
Stockton Towing offers safe driving tips for dangerous winter weather
A look at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point, South Dakota. Photo courtesy of...
PHOTOS: A look at the winter weather that hit Siouxland on Dec. 22
Sun dog by Rembrandt, Iowa. Photo courtesy of Jen Gehrke.
Winter photos from across Siouxland, Dec. 22