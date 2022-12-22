I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The current closure on Interstate 90 will be extended to Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. (CT) on Thursday.

The state of South Dakota has issued a statewide No Travel Advisory.

I-90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. As high winds move east, low visibility and drifting snow are worsening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a blizzard warning in effect through Friday. In addition to blizzard-like conditions, many stuck and stranded vehicles are blocking lanes of traffic.

Due to continued high winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, along with ongoing issues with stranded motorists, SDDOT anticipates the I-90 closure to remain in place through Thursday and into Friday.

Officials will continually assess conditions to determine when I-90 can be reopened safely.

Secondary state highways

In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the state. Many secondary highways are currently listed as impassable due to high winds, drifting and blowing snow, and low visibility associated with this winter storm system. Motorists should not use secondary roads to avoid Interstate closures.

When listed as Road Impassable, travel on the road segment is physically impossible due to widespread deep snow, drifts, or stranded vehicles. Clearing these secondary roads is expected to be difficult as winds and additional snow are preventing ability to safely and effectively plow or blow the drifted snow, especially with the added issue of stranded vehicles.

Motorists are asked to avoid travel due to the extremely serious weather conditions, and rapidly deteriorating roads. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, along with extreme wind chills, make travel very dangerous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.