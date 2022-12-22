Inmates help corrections officer being assaulted in jail

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Two inmates helped a corrections officer in South Carolina who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Correction officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Heavy damage after a garage fire broke out at a Sioux City apartment complex.
Two garages destroyed after fire at Sioux City apartment complex

Latest News

Travelers walk to Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Temperatures fall far and fast as winter storm threatens US
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate reaches deal on $1.7 trillion package, pushing toward passage
Couresty: Iowa DOT 511
Blizzard warning for much of Siouxland impacting visibility while traveling
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson gives key testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.
Key Jan. 6 witness says lawyer sought to influence testimony
Firefighters were sent to a early morning fire Thursday morning at a building in Sibley, Iowa.
Sibley, IA building destroyed after fire Thursday morning.