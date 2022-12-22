Man struck, killed by fire truck

Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.
Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a fire truck in Alexandria.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/Gray News) – A man in Louisiana was struck and killed by a fire truck Friday night, police said.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called around 11:32 p.m. regarding a man being hit by a fire truck.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Police said he was struck by an Alexandria Fire Department truck.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Gilmer Jaleon Lopez. Police are trying to locate Lopez’s next of kin and are asking for the public’s help in finding his family.

If you have any information, call the APD Traffic Division at (318) 441-6408 or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Copyright 2022 KALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Heavy damage after a garage fire broke out at a Sioux City apartment complex.
Two garages destroyed after fire at Sioux City apartment complex

Latest News

Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making
At issue is a proposed amendment seeking to extend pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers...
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid Ukraine
Being raised as a proud Italian Catholic, he started his prosperous project in 1975. It’s a...
80-year-old builds massive 400-piece nativity scene that’s 50 years in the making
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say