Norfolk Christmas tree recycling to kick off

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Norfolk residents and businesses are encouraged to participate in the annual Christmas Tree recycling program starting next week.

Residents are asked to bring any live Christmas trees to the Norfolk Fire Division Training Center, located at 302 E. Benjamin Ave. The program runs from Dec. 26-Jan14.

The trees will be chipped into mulch to be used in city parks and roadways when weather permits.

All trees dropped off to be recycled need to be bare. No ornaments, tree stands, or nails in them. No flocked trees will be accepted at the Fire Division Training Center.

The recycling tree program is sponsored by Keep Norfolk Beautiful, Nebraska Public Power District, City of Norfolk Fire Division, and the City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division.

For more information, call (402) 844-2046.

