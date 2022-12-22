The rest of our week is going to be windy and cold

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! It is a cold morning and will be a cold day ahead of us. This morning we are seeing temperatures -20 to -10 across Siouxland! Wind this morning is up to 30 miles per hour and gusting up to 40 miles per hour. That is making our feel like temperature -50 to -40 degrees across the area.

Since the winds are gusting up to 40 miles per hour, we will see patchy blowing snow which can cause road issues and visibility issues. The road conditions this morning is ranging from partially to completed covered roads. Worse roads are into easter Siouxland. Just use caution when heading out the door.

Highs today won’t matter all that much, but they will be ranging from -10 to -5 today. What matters today are the wind chills. Expect wind chills to be -40 to -30 degrees below zero with some areas of Siouxland getting -50 degrees below zero. That is all thanks to the wind out of the northwest up to 40 miles per hour. Be sure to bundle up if you have to go outside. Frostbite can start to occur 30 minutes or less in conditions like today.

Also today, we have much of Siouxland under a Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Chill Warning, and Blizzard Warning.

The Winter Weather Advisory will last until 6 pm today in western Siouxland while central and northern Siouxland will have the advisory until 6 pm Friday.

The Wind Chill Warning Will last from now until Saturday at noon. This warning includes all of Siouxland except our far eastern counties.

The Blizzard Warning will go into effect today at noon and last until 6 pm Saturday.

Right now, we are forecasting the cold air to move out of the region by Saturday. We are forecasting highs in the teens all for Christmas Day with calmer winds.

