Sibley, IA building destroyed after fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were sent to a early morning fire Thursday morning at a building in Sibley, Iowa.
Firefighters were sent to a early morning fire Thursday morning at a building in Sibley, Iowa.(Sheldon Fire Co.)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A building in Sibley, Iowa was destroyed Thursday morning after a fire.

According to KUOO Radio, Sibley firefighters were sent to Bosma Poultry Group at about 3:30 a.m. for a fire call. When crews got there, a building and a truck inside it were completely engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Ashton, Little Rock, Sheldon and Ocheyedan were called in to provide additional aid.

In addition to the truck inside, officials say other pieces of equipment were destroyed. The damage is estimated to be between $3 million and $4 million.

Currently, it is believed the fire was because of an electrical issue with the truck.

Extremely cold temperatures hampered firefighters. One reportedly had to be treated for frostbite while another experienced chest pains.

Millions of dollars in damages were reported after a fire Thursday morning in Sibley, Iowa.
Millions of dollars in damages were reported after a fire Thursday morning in Sibley, Iowa.(Sheldon Fire Co.)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Heavy damage after a garage fire broke out at a Sioux City apartment complex.
Two garages destroyed after fire at Sioux City apartment complex

Latest News

Couresty: Iowa DOT 511
Blizzard warning for much of Siouxland impacting visibility while traveling
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted
The rest of our week is going to windy and cold
The rest of our week is going to windy and cold
Dog Walk Forecast: Rosie
Dog Walk Forecast: Rosie