Sibley, IA building destroyed after fire Thursday morning.

SIBLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A building in Sibley, Iowa was destroyed Thursday morning after a fire.

According to KUOO Radio, Sibley firefighters were sent to Bosma Poultry Group at about 3:30 a.m. for a fire call. When crews got there, a building and a truck inside it were completely engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Ashton, Little Rock, Sheldon and Ocheyedan were called in to provide additional aid.

In addition to the truck inside, officials say other pieces of equipment were destroyed. The damage is estimated to be between $3 million and $4 million.

Currently, it is believed the fire was because of an electrical issue with the truck.

Extremely cold temperatures hampered firefighters. One reportedly had to be treated for frostbite while another experienced chest pains.

Millions of dollars in damages were reported after a fire Thursday morning in Sibley, Iowa. (Sheldon Fire Co.)

