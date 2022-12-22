Siouxland power grid holding strong through winter storm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A lack of heavy snow and ice meant Siouxland’s power grid mostly stayed online, crucial with extreme cold temperatures and with the public urged to stay indoors.

Now, the focus for electric companies turns to their human resources. Because of the snow and biting wind, any work outside is dangerous.

“And the other impact that we’re concerned about is our people, our own people, they’re humans, just like all of us. And they’re affected by extreme cold, just like everybody else,” said Geoff Greenwood, a

Outage maps show a few power outages across Siouxland, mostly in Iowa. All power outages seemed be repaired by mid-afternoon, though that could change overnight.

“The number one thing for us is safety. So it may take longer for us to respond to an incident should one occur. It may take longer to make repairs should something occur because it is going to be so cold and so windy and visibility is going to be down,” said Greenwood.

The Iowa Utilities Board board ordered utility companies to supply plans about how they plan to make it through winter storms without blackouts.

A spokesperson for MidAmerican tells us blackouts are not expected.

