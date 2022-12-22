Stockton Towing offers safe driving tips for dangerous winter weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As winter weather impacts are felt across Siouxland -- Stockton Towing is out helping drivers.

With the conditions, they have not seen many accidents but say they have seen many cars just not starting.

Stockton employees say --- remember it’s important if you can -- stay inside and don’t attempt to get out on the roadways.

