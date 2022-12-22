UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closes due to blizzard conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will be closed from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday due to Blizzard Conditions.

PREVIOUSLY: Several flights in and out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport have been delayed or canceled Thursday as the region experiences severe winter weather conditions.

If anticipating a flight this week, stay up to date on the latest status of arrivals and departures at SFAirport.Com.

