UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closes due to blizzard conditions

Several FSD flights have been delayed or canceled Thursday.
Several FSD flights have been delayed or canceled Thursday.(Sioux Falls Regional Airport)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport will be closed from 1 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday due to Blizzard Conditions.

PREVIOUSLY: Several flights in and out of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport have been delayed or canceled Thursday as the region experiences severe winter weather conditions.

If anticipating a flight this week, stay up to date on the latest status of arrivals and departures at SFAirport.Com.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Heavy damage after a garage fire broke out at a Sioux City apartment complex.
Two garages destroyed after fire at Sioux City apartment complex

Latest News

A look at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Elk Point, South Dakota. Photo courtesy of...
PHOTOS: A look at the winter weather that hit Siouxland on Dec. 22
Sun dog by Rembrandt, Iowa. Photo courtesy of Jen Gehrke.
Winter photos from across Siouxland, Dec. 22
Old Christmas trees will get ground up into mulch
Norfolk Christmas tree recycling to kick off
A No Travel Advisory has been issued for the state of South Dakota.
I-90 closure extending to Sioux Falls, No Travel Advisory issued across SD