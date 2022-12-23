Beatles exhibit extended by popular demand

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Beatles fans - listen up. By popular demand, the Beatles exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum is now extended through the new year.

Thanks to a generous donor, the museum now has hundreds of Beatles memorabilia. With a smile, Museum Director Steve Hansen says some of the items are licensed. Either way, the collection is undoubtedly a sight to see.

”Not only were they on the front edge of marketing. And part of that is they were on the cutting edge of the British invasion into the United States. So you know, the public hopped on to it. And so what you see is, you’ll see a lot of products that are licensed and then a lot of bootleg items,” said Steve Hansen, the public museum director.

Hansen said he doesn’t have a favorite piece at the exhibit but finds something new every time he walks through.

”Yeah, it’s one of those every time you walk through, there’s something else. Probably depends partly on mood, but I have to laugh because every time I walk out here I am humming some Beatles song,” said Hansen.

Hansen said you still have time to make it to the exhibit, which will be available through the first week in January.

