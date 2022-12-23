Blizzard Warnings continue into Saturday morning for much of Siouxland

**Blizzard Warning for central and eastern Siouxland until 6 am Saturday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northeast Nebraska until midnight**

**Wind Chill Warning for most of Siouxland until noon Saturday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The wind continued to blow today and that continues to cause problems across the KTIV viewing area.

Northeastern Siouxland has had the worst of the travel conditions today as the few inches of snow that fell up that way on Wednesday is being blown around by 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts causing drifted roads and whiteout conditions.

Much of northeastern Siouxland has impassable roads and travel is not advised for those areas.

The Blizzard Warning will continue until 6 am Saturday so travel will still be affected into the first part of the weekend.

It stays very cold tonight with lows near -10 degrees and wind chills will stay close to -40 degrees with a Wind Chill Warning in effect for all of Siouxland until noon Saturday.

The wind will slowly come down throughout the day on Saturday and we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the single digits above zero.

Saturday night will be another frigid night with lows a bit colder than -10 degrees under mostly clear skies and winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Skies will be clouding back up on Christmas Day and by the afternoon we’ll see some light snow showers become possible again.

We could even see some light snowfall accumulation by Sunday night with with northeastern Siouxland likely seeing the most snow with an inch or two of accumulation possible with highs on Sunday a bit warmer into the upper teens.

While Monday will still be chilly, warmer conditions will be moving in throughout the week.

I’ll continue to track the blizzard conditions and bitterly cold temperatures and have the very latest for you tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

