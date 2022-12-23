Buena Vista picks Dickinson to lead football program
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Buena Vista announced on Wednesday that Austin Dickinson would take over as the head coach of the Beaver football team. Dickinson a former letterwinner for the Beavers, spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire.
This is not the BVU alums first stint as a coach with the Beavers, spending time as a defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator before spending time and North Dakota and then Minnesota State.
Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.