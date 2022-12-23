Cold and windy conditions continue into the holiday weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. We woke up to our temperatures below zero ranging from -5 to -10 degrees below zero. Wind is out of the northwest up to 30 miles per hour and wind gust up to 40 miles per hour made out wind chills very cold. The wind chills across the region have been ranging from -30 to -40 degrees below zero. A very cold start and day ahead of us.

Looking ahead towards this afternoon we will continue to see wind speeds between 25 miles per hour and 40 miles per hour. This will make wind chills range from -20 degrees to -35 degrees below zero all day. We will also continue to see patchy blowing snow that will reduce visibility and make traveling very difficult. If you don’t have to travel today don’t.

We have a Blizzard Warning in effect for our north central counties and eastern counties of Siouxland until 6 am Saturday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our western and southern counties until 6 pm today.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for all of our Siouxland counties until noon Saturday.

Looking ahead towards the holiday weekend we will start to see a warming trend occur where temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunday we could see a chance of some light isolated snow showers passing through the region. We are not expecting much out of the snow showers. Maybe a quick dusting to 1 inches of new snow accumulations.

Then heading into next week, we will see a big jump in temperatures. We are forecasting upper 30s and low 40s heading into late next week.

