Crews battle 2 separate structure fires in Vermillion, SD during severe winter weather

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - Firefighters in southeast South Dakota had to brave the extreme cold temperatures Friday to put out two structure fires in Vermillion.

Washington Street Fire

According to Vermillion Fire EMS, the first fire was reported at 7:24 a.m. in the 200 block of Washington Street. When crews got to the home, they found a fire had started inside a garage. While firefighters tried to access the fire, it spread to the second story of the home.

Multiple Clay County, South Dakota departments were called in to help as firefighters had to work in high winds and extreme cold. Clay County Emergency Management and Pollman Excavation Inc. provided vehicles to be used as warming shelters.

No injuries were reported during the fire, but the building sustained significant damage. The Red Cross was contacted to aid the occupants of the home.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

University Road Fire

Later Friday morning, Vermillion Fire EMS were sent to a house fire in the 31000 block of University Road. The call came in at about 9:38 a.m. and when crews got to the scene they found smoke coming from the home.

Authorities say the single occupant of the home had evacuated from the residence before firefighters got there. They had received aid from a UPS worker who was driving by the area.

The fire quickly breached the outside wall of the home, and due to the conditions of the building and the high winds, the building was destroyed.

The occupant of the home was treated for smoke inhalation and released, but some emergency personnel did suffer minor injuries due to the severe weather during the incident.

According to Vermillion Fire EMS, the homeowner had a support system in place and did not request further assistance immediately following the incident.

What caused the fire is still under investigation.

