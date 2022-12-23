Giving back during the holiday season

“Everybody kind of grows up, remember when you were a child and Christmas was wonderful, right? For all of us, right? Not for all of us, maybe,” said Terri Dooley, Executive Vice President of Development for Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc. “And so, I think this time of year is particularly difficult for people to manage the mental health side of life. That’s why I think the giving is more important than ever.”

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Christmas and the holiday season are a time when many people are excited about family time, food and presents.

However, these things that so many of us take for granted aren’t available for everyone.

That’s why organizations like the Boys and Girls Home, Food Bank of Siouxland, and the Salvation Army hold their annual holiday campaigns: to make sure everyone has a Merry Christmas.

The food bank recently wrapped up its “Five Dollar Fridays,” where anyone who makes an online donation would have their name put in a drawing for a $250 gift card.

Leaders say the campaign was a great success and will help them provide for Siouxlanders through, and after the holidays.

“We start seeing higher energy bills, recovery from the giving season, and there is still really need through February,” said Jake Wanderscheid, Executive Director for the Food Bank of Siouxland. “So those Five Dollar Friday funds will help us to continue to buy food through January and February until we can kind of get the ag community back and working.”

Along with their annual Red Kettle Campaign which raises funds to be used throughout the year, the Salvation Army also helps give locals food and gifts around the holiday season through their Angel Tree campaign.

The trees are set up at locations across Siouxland and feature ornaments with gift or food ideas. People can take an ornament and then bring back a food box or gift.

The campaign is expected to give food boxes and toys to more than 1,200 children and families across Siouxland. And while inflation has made fundraising a little more difficult this year, leaders at the Salvation Army are still confident they can help plenty of people.

“We still have seen a lot of generosity, but it has been a little more difficult this year with all of the expenses that have gone up,” said Karissa Zumwalt, Pastor and Administrator at Salvation Army of Siouxland. “We’re still going to get through, we’re still going to make sure everyone gets served, but it’s definitely been a little more difficult this year with the higher expenses.”

Zumwalt said gifts from local companies like Hy-Vee and Tyson have also played a big role in carrying out their campaigns.

One nonprofit that has continued to see strong levels of giving from the community with their holiday campaign is the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services, Inc. Their mission, is to “improve the lives of children and families,” and they do that by providing mental health services to the community, and housing and education for children in difficult living situations.

“We have been fortunate enough to have loyal supporters throughout this community,” said Dooley. “I think we’re one of the best-giving communities ever. We’re right even, just about even from where we were last year, and we usually get a real flurry now this next couple of weeks. Sometimes in the first week of January as well. So, we’re confident that our kids and our families are going to be well taken care of.”

With the funds and gifts raised by its campaign, the Boys and Girls Home will be able to provide a Christmas experience to dozens of children and families who otherwise wouldn’t have had it.

And if you’re looking for a way to do a little extra good this holiday season, reaching out to any one of these nonprofits to volunteer or donate would be a great start.

