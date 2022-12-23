Governor Noem declares state of emergency

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) Today, Gov. Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2022-12, which declares an emergency for the winter storms that have been impacting South Dakota. Governor Noem also activated the South Dakota National Guard.

“My administration has been assisting county and tribal governments in the local response to the ongoing winter storms across the state,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Under the direction of the Office of Emergency Management, we will continue to help all of South Dakota’s communities get through these storms, together.”

The South Dakota National Guard has been activated pursuant to the statewide emergency, and resources are needed to provide additional assistance to the tribes. When the tribes request help, it is evaluated to see if it is an appropriate use for our National Guard. The Guard’s immediate mission is hauling available firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Other missions may be necessary as coordination between tribal and local governments and State Emergency Management continues.

The Noem Administration had already been responding to the various needs of South Dakota’s tribes throughout these storms, and those are detailed in this release by the South Dakota of Public Safety.

These actions are in addition to the ongoing steps being taken by numerous state agencies, especially the South Dakota Department of Public Safety and the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

