Interstate 90 closure extended from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - At 7 p.m., Thursday night, Dec. 22, Interstate 90′s closure extended from Rapid City, SD, to Sioux Falls, SD, all the way north to the Minnesota border.

High winds are producing blizzard like conditions, including low visibility and drifting snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a blizzard warning in effect through Friday, Dec. 23. In addition to the blizzard like conditions, motorists are also having to deal with many stranded vehicles on the roadways, some of which are blocking lanes of traffic.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has stated the Interstate will most likely remained closed throughout the entire day on Friday due to the continued dangerous weather conditions.

For the most up-to-date road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.