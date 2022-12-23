Interstate 90 closure extended from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the...
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is closing Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line.(CHP Truckee / Twitter | MGN Onlline)
By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - At 7 p.m., Thursday night, Dec. 22, Interstate 90′s closure extended from Rapid City, SD, to Sioux Falls, SD, all the way north to the Minnesota border.

High winds are producing blizzard like conditions, including low visibility and drifting snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a blizzard warning in effect through Friday, Dec. 23. In addition to the blizzard like conditions, motorists are also having to deal with many stranded vehicles on the roadways, some of which are blocking lanes of traffic.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has stated the Interstate will most likely remained closed throughout the entire day on Friday due to the continued dangerous weather conditions.

For the most up-to-date road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Lawton, IA company ordered to pay $7.2M after being found guilty of fraud
Dakota City man killed in pedestrian vs vehicle accident
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

State of emergency
Governor Noem declares state of emergency
Sioux City PD helps out in the community.
Sioux City PD helps out in the community
Bosma poultry group destroyed in fire.
Bosma poultry group destroyed in fire
Interstate 29 to close at 6 PM
Interstate 29 will close at 6 p.m.