Portions of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 Reopen

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are reopening Friday, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day.

I-90 Updates:
  • I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened.
  • The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state. Progress will be monitored. This section will be reopened as soon as conditions safely allow. SDDOT anticipates additional sections of I-90 to begin reopening late morning through late afternoon Friday, as conditions improve and visibility and drifting snow no longer present safety concerns.
I-29 Updates
  • I-29 (northbound and southbound) from Sioux Falls to Watertown has been reopened.
  • The remaining section of I-29, between Watertown and the North Dakota state line, has significant drifting and visibility issues. Progress will be monitored. This section will be reopened as soon as conditions safely allow. SDDOT anticipates the remaining section of I-29 to reopen late afternoon as conditions improve and visibility and drifting no longer present safety concerns.
Travel Conditions

Due to the extremely cold temperatures and windy conditions, applying chemical and salt are not effective treatment options.

  • Travelers should expect to encounter ice-covered roads and snow covered shoulders.
  • Snow removal equipment will be working to remove ice in the driving lanes and snow remaining on shoulders.
  • Please use extra caution and reduce travel speed.

No Travel Advisories continue to impact state highways across South Dakota, with many highways physically impassable from blockages of large snow drifts, stranded vehicles, and completely plugged bridges

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

