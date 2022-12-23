Thousands of Nebraskans impacted by Federal Omnibus package

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Friday, Dec. 23, Congress passed an appropriations bill that will end the temporary Medicaid continuous coverage that went into effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This bill goes into effect April 1, 2023 and will affect thousands of Nebraskans.

Congress passed a law in March of 2020 that required states to keep people with Medicaid enrolled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this omnibus bill, Congress set the expiration date for the bill on April 1, 2023.

With the expiration of this bill, changes in Medicaid are imminent. People enrolled in Medicaid should ensure that they update their contact information with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

“Medicaid plays a key role in our state by keeping more than 300,000 Nebraskans healthy. With the ongoing and long-lasting impacts COVID-19 has on our health, it is crucial to ensure that all Nebraskans maintain health coverage to keep ourselves and our communities healthy.

“In the coming months, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will start to evaluate whether Medicaid enrollees are eligible to continue receiving Medicaid benefits after the end of the temporary Medicaid continuous coverage protection. This process should prioritize clear communications, simple processes, and transparency. We look forward to DHHS releasing their full plans publicly so Nebraskans know what to expect,” stated Nebraska Appleseed Health Care Access Program Director Sarah Maresh.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.