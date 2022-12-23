What food to keep away from your pets while celebrating the holidays

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The holiday season is here, and if you want to avoid an emergency trip to the vet, there are some things to keep in mind for holiday dinner. While it may be tempting to feed your pet a plateful of your holiday dinner, there can be dangers from foods like potatoes, breads and stuffing.

The best thing to do is moderate the food given. “The best thing to do is probably limit snacks and table scraps some foods are too starchy or maybe have sage like your stuffing. Chocolate is a definite no-no,” said Kellie Erie, Public Relations & Volunteer Manager at Siouxland Humane Society.

Food isn’t the only thing that can cause issues for your pet. Another danger comes from under the Christmas tree.

“On our Christmas wrapping papers, candy canes, make sure all that stuff gets picked up. Because pets are curious and love to play with like the wrapping paper and the candy canes and anything like that that can be ingested could also find yourself taking your pet into a trip to the vet,” said Erie.

