What food to keep away from your pets while celebrating the holidays

Holidays might not be the joyous time for the family pet. Too much commotion could make your...
Holidays might not be the joyous time for the family pet. Too much commotion could make your pet act out.(KOTA)
By Brandon Martin
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The holiday season is here, and if you want to avoid an emergency trip to the vet, there are some things to keep in mind for holiday dinner. While it may be tempting to feed your pet a plateful of your holiday dinner, there can be dangers from foods like potatoes, breads and stuffing.

The best thing to do is moderate the food given. “The best thing to do is probably limit snacks and table scraps some foods are too starchy or maybe have sage like your stuffing. Chocolate is a definite no-no,” said Kellie Erie, Public Relations & Volunteer Manager at Siouxland Humane Society.

Food isn’t the only thing that can cause issues for your pet. Another danger comes from under the Christmas tree.

“On our Christmas wrapping papers, candy canes, make sure all that stuff gets picked up. Because pets are curious and love to play with like the wrapping paper and the candy canes and anything like that that can be ingested could also find yourself taking your pet into a trip to the vet,” said Erie.

For pet safety tips during the winter weather, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dakota City man killed in pedestrian vs vehicle accident
Jessica Bowman
KTIV News 4 Names Jessica Bowman Evening Anchor
Alert 4 gives you the latest closings & delays from across Siouxland.
Alert 4: Closings & Delays
This picture taken by a South Dakota DOT camera shows Interstate 29 north of Sioux Falls around...
I-29 to close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota Thursday night
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance

Latest News

Winter storms have ravaged South Dakota through the end of 2022, and have posed particular...
South Dakota Native American reservations struggle through extreme winter weather
Cold and windy conditions continue into the holiday weekend
Cold and windy conditions continue into the holiday weekend
Dog Walk Forecast: Oakley
Dog Walk Forecast: Oakley
Scuba Santa
Scuba Santa