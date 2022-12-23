‘You just need to stay put’ - Authorities in several Iowa counties telling citizens to not travel today

Hwy 71 Friday morning near Fostoria, Iowa.
Hwy 71 Friday morning near Fostoria, Iowa.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KTIV) - Authorities in several northwest Iowa counties like Clay and Dickinson are asking people to stay off the roads as blizzard conditions continue Friday afternoon.

The Dickinson County Engineer Dan Eckert told KUOO Radio that plows are being pulled off the roads effective at noon Friday. They will only operate in emergency mode for the rest of Friday, meaning they will have staff at county shop facilities in the event of some sort of emergency.

Another county pulling its plows, and sheriff’s deputies, from the roads is Clay County, Iowa. The county’s sheriff, Chris Raveling, told KTIV that conditions have only gotten worse throughout Friday morning, with many of the county’s roads impassable.

“If you’re traveling, it has got to be a life-threatening emergency for some reason,” said Raveling. “If you cannot travel, you just need to stay put. You need to get a hotel, you need to stay at a friend’s house. Wherever you’re at, you just need to stay put, you can’t be traveling today at all.”

As of 12:20 p.m., Iowa 511 is not recommending travel on many northwest Iowa roads, while the roads in and around Sioux City are partially covered. Some of the counties that are seeing a lot of travel advisories include Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Cherokee, Pocahontas, Buena Vista, Dickinson, Clay and Sac.

Iowa road conditions as of 12:20 p.m. Friday. The purple indicates roads where travel is not...
Iowa road conditions as of 12:20 p.m. Friday. The purple indicates roads where travel is not advised, while the blue means partially covered. Red means a roadway is impassable.

