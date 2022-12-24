Check on flight schedules, cancellations and delays

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) Because of the cold weather weather and blizzard conditions throughout several states, there have been numerous flight delays and cancellations. If you want to check the status of a flight, you can go to FlightAware and find out if you flights are on time from any airport in the country. Here is a link: https://flightaware.com/live/airport/KSUX

