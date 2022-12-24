Fatality structure fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - At approximately 2:45 a.m., according to Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue records, the department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Ave.

Fire crews found a storage shed in the back yard of the residence that was fully engulfed in flames. The shed was not near any buildings and the fire was contained completely to the shed.

A deceased body was found near the shed while putting out the fire. It has yet to be identified. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation in a coordinated effort with the Sioux Falls Police Department and the SFFR fire investigators.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the incident with four fire trucks, one command vehicle, 15 firefighters, 1 Battalion Chief, and 1 investigator.

