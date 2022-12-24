Ice conditions in the Iowa Great Lakes.

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The frigid weather is good for one thing at least: it’s making a lot of ice on the Iowa Great Lakes.

Even then Mike Hawkins, a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, is warning everyone to still use caution.

“Ice conditions as a lot of folks know can change very quickly, just in a few yards as you’re heading out. We’re getting to the point where folks are starting to take out some vehicles. You really need to be checking that ice thickness before you venture out with a vehicle. Don’t trust the ice just because someone else is out there,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins says average ice thickness on most of the Iowa Great Lakes ranges from 10 inches to nearly a foot.

Conditions are more variable in the middle of West Lake Okoboji, which froze only recently.

Even though ice conditions are expected to continue to improve with the cold weather, Hawkins says it’s still a good idea to check the thickness as you go.

