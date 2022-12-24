Iowa Great Lakes areas lose power

(WCAX)
By Amy Buster
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPIRIT LAKE, Ia. (KTIV) - MidAmerica outage reports that 14 homes in Spirit Lake are without power at this time. MidAmerica is addressing the outage and hopes to get power restored as soon as possible.

A home in Spencer has also been reported loss of power, and MidAmerica is addressing the issue, as well.

For more information, or to report a power outage, go to: https://www.midamericanenergy.com/outagewatch/dsk.html

