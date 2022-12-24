Portions of Interstate 90 open for holiday travel

PIERRE, SD (KTIV) - Interstate 90 has been opened, both eastbound and westbound lanes, from Mitchell to Sioux Falls, SD. The interstate was reopened at 7:30 a.m., December 24, Christmas Eve Day.

However, the eastbound only lane of Interstate 90, from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota border has remained closed. This section of Interstate 90 is expected to reopen today, when the Minnesota Department of Transportation releases that opening information.

Although the Interstate has been opened, travelers are still cautioned to take the weather conditions into consideration when traveling. Expect to encounter snow- and ice-covered roads and shoulders. Snow removal equipment will be out removing drifts of snow and ice. Please use extreme caution and reduce travel speed.

For the most current travel advisories for the state of South Dakota, visit https://sd511.org, or dial 511.

