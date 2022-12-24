Promenade Cinema 14 installs upgrades

By Clayton Anderson
Dec. 24, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Promenade Cinema 14 in downtown Sioux City has made major renovations to enhance your movie experience.

With the new upgrades at the promenade, it is all about the comfort experience. One big popular addition is the ability now to recline.

With the reclining seats, the Promenade now has heated seats with three different settings.

The theater has fewer seats than before, but the spacious environment and ability to reserve seats have been well received by customers after the renovations were done this month.

“In the long run, I think it’s going to bring more people out because of the luxurious experience that they’re going to be getting here at the promenade,” said Rhoads.

Rhoads said he wants the theater to be a destination location and has seen people all from around Siouxland travel into the city to see a show.

