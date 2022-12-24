Red Raiders past adversity had them ready for championship

By Jayson Moeller and Amber Salas
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Northwestern football team experienced adversity the past two seasons finishing as National Runner ups in 2020, then coming up short in the national semifinals in 2021. But this year they knew they had something special and will never forget the journey as they walk away as National Champions.

The Northwestern football team was always motivated to work hard in every single task they were given. It was their mindset after a one-point loss to the reigning National Champions Morningside when head coach Matt McCarty knew his team could go far.

“If I’m being honest, the Monday after that game, the way that those guys are just the result that they had, and the attitude that they had that Monday, I knew we had something special,” said McCarty.

The team has faced aversity head on in past seasons and kept the agonizing feeling of losing close at heart as they went to work each day this year.

“We’ve had so many tough challenges that came our way over the years you know, we lost in the championship, semifinal loss and finally get over that hump but this group and the experiences that we had together it means everything to me,” said Moser.

Several players came back for a fifth year, determined more than ever to win a championship. And on December 17, all the hard work all paid off.

“Coach Byker, our wideouts coach, he just came over and gave me a hug. He’s like ‘This is why you come back. This is why you come back.’ So, to end out on top. There’s no better way to go out. It makes it all worth it,” said Cade Moser.

They’ll always remember 2022 as the year they came out on top as National Champions, and they will never forget the group of guys they competed on the field with each day.

“Just to send these guys out on top and go out as a champ. I think that’s what I remember most. And also, the relationships that I’ve built throughout this entire season,” said Gramstad.

“I think the journey was special. And the reason that we’re able to go on with these guys, the relationships that they have the relationships that we have with them, too. It’s really special. You know, we love these guys, and it’s so fun to go to work with them every single day,” said McCarty.

