Update to power outages in Lawton on Friday

LAWTON, Ia. (KTIV) - MidAmerican Power reported 314 customers loss power Friday night, Dec. 23. The cause of the power loss was due to the weather with the artic temperatures and the gusting winds.

“The wind took down a power-line at 6:47 p.m., Friday night, in Lawton,” stated media relations manager, Geoff Greenwood for MidAmerican Power.

MidAmerican Powerline was able to address the problem, repairing the line, and restoring power to all of the customers affected by 10:33 p.m.

