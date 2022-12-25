Holiday Shopping consistent despite cold weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The race is on to get last minute shopping done.

But Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City was pretty calm today compared to the past couple of days.

The last couple days have been a different story. According to Amanda Evans the store manager at Orange Julius

The recent cold streak that has hit Siouxland did not seem to deter any last minute holiday shoppers.

With the weather being as bad as its been I’m very surprised, but it has not hindered anybody coming out to the mall and doing their gift shopping.” Evans said.

Evans added the the foot traffic was pretty steady on the days temperatures were extremely low, which was more than likely due to last minute Christmas shoppers.

