Iowa Credit Unions warn of an increase in scams over the holidays

A customer conducts business at the Sioux Valley Community Credit Union.
A customer conducts business at the Sioux Valley Community Credit Union.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Credit Unions have a warning: Scams are on the rise this holiday season and scammers are more sophisticated than ever before.

Pretty much gone are the days of threatening an arrest or more obvious scams. Now, credit union officials say scammers will use some bit of information they’ve gathered about you to trick you into thinking they’re legitimate.

”The texting is a new one that I’ve seen lately. I mean, it used to be phone calls, maybe a piece of mail and you get this check or something in the mail. But... it’s more texting and technology based,” said Tina Heard, a manager at the Sioux Valley Community Credit Union.

For instance, scammers may ask you to confirm personal information like your social security number or your birthday. But remember, the credit union would already have this information, so there’s no need to confirm it.

”If if you did give out information, don’t be embarrassed, please contact your financial institution so we can help you,” said Heard.

Heard also says credit unions and banks generally won’t text or call you first. If you’re worried a communication could be a scam, call the financial institution using the number on their website.

