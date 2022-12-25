Lakeside snowdrift shows power of blizzard

Lakeside, Iowa (KTIV) Polly Wolterman from Lakeside, Iowa sent us a photo of what blizzard conditions left behind. Polly is pictured standing on top of a snow drift wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Polly said the drift formed from snow blowing off of Storm Lake on the east side. Numerous roads in Northwest Iowa were impassable because of strong winds and blowing snow. Although driving conditions have improved, there are still slick spots in the region and sheriff’s are still urging people to still drive with caution.



