Warmer temperatures for your holiday and a White Christmas for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - **Wind Chill Advisory for Siouxland is in effect from 6 pm Saturday to 9 am Sunday morning**

Siouxland has seen some bitter cold temperatures the last few days, but today we finally saw some above zero temperatures.

Tonight we stay above zero temperature wise, but with northwest winds from 10 to 15 mph, we could still see wind chills down to 25 below.

Our Christmas Day starts out mostly sunny, but we may see some afternoon snow showers with highs in the low 20s.

Snow showers may continue into Sunday night, and precip may turn into a snow freezing rain mix by late in the evening, turning back to just snow after midnight, and lows level off around 3 degrees. Icy mix late Sunday evening could make travel conditions less than favorable for anyone planning to travel.

On Monday we see breezy conditions return with winds out of the northwest 15 to 25 mph and highs nearing 10 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Mostly clear skies continue into Monday night with lows around 5 below, which gradually warm after midnight back above zero.

Tuesday brings warmer temperatures for Siouxland with highs in the mid 30s and mostly sunny skies.

Even warmer conditions in store for Siouxland by midweek, with Wednesday’s high nearing 40 degrees and partly sunny skies.

By Thursday we cool down slightly with highs in the mid 30s and partly sunny skies.

For more on your Christmas Day forecast stay tuned to News 4 at 6 and 10pm.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.