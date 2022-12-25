Winter weather advisory issued for portions of Siouxland

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 P.M. Sunday afternoon until 6:00 A.M. Monday morning. Snow is moving across northwest Iowa and is expected to quickly advance into northern and eastern Iowa later this afternoon and early this evening with another round of snow possible overnight as well.

The National Weather Service said this may lead to slick and snow-covered roads. Light snow and a glazing of ice can be seen in northern Siouxland Counties.

One to two inches snow is possible in Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, O’Brien, Osceola, Emmet, Palo Alto, Lyon and Sioux Counties. For the latest weather information, go to our website at ktiv.com.

