Winter weather advisory issued for portions of Siouxland

Snowplow near George, Iowa
Snowplow near George, Iowa(Department of Roads)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 P.M. Sunday afternoon until 6:00 A.M. Monday morning. Snow is moving across northwest Iowa and is expected to quickly advance into northern and eastern Iowa later this afternoon and early this evening with another round of snow possible overnight as well.

The National Weather Service said this may lead to slick and snow-covered roads. Light snow and a glazing of ice can be seen in northern Siouxland Counties.

One to two inches snow is possible in Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, O’Brien, Osceola, Emmet, Palo Alto, Lyon and Sioux Counties. For the latest weather information, go to our website at ktiv.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Officials say that Blake Rodgers, a 22-year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in Ohio.
Utility worker killed while restoring power during winter storm, officials say
The Promenade Cinema 14 in downtown Sioux City has made major renovations to enhance your movie...
Promenade Cinema 14 installs upgrades
8:20 p.m. Santa Tracker
Santa Tracker update

Latest News

Polly Wolterman from Lakeside, Iowa says Merry Christmas from a snowdrift formed by this week's...
Lakeside snowdrift shows power of blizzard
Santa in Key West
Santa in Key West
8:20 p.m. Santa Tracker
Santa arrives in Key West
8:20 p.m. Santa Tracker
Santa Tracker update