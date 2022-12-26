Boy, 4, dies after being rescued from freezing river on Christmas Eve

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a 4-year-old boy who got lost while on a Christmas Eve hike with his father died after he was found in a freezing Louisiana river.

According to officials, the Central Police Department received a call around 2:40 p.m. Saturday from a “frantic” parent saying his 4-year-old son walked away from him while the two were on a hike. He couldn’t find the boy.

Multiple agencies assisted with the search, including the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department, WAFB reports.

After about an hour of searching, the boy was found in the Amite River near the BREC Frenchtown Conservation Area, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

A fireman went into the water, which Corcoran estimates was around 10 degrees, to rescue the 4-year-old.

“The fireman did not hesitate to jump in the water... He did his job as a first responder,” Corcoran said.

Officials say the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Corcoran says it’s unknown how the boy ended up in the river.

The investigation has been turned over to the detectives in the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the child.

