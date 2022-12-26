Our last cold day before warmer temperatures arrive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! We have some clouds across the region that will move out throughout the morning giving us some much-needed sunshine.

Temperatures this morning are in the single digits to low teens across the region with winds up to 25 miles per hour and gust near 30 to 35 miles per hour which has made wind chills this morning 5 to 10 degrees below zero withs some places seeing colder wind chills like 15 degrees below zero.

We also are dealing with some slick road conditions from the snow showers we saw yesterday afternoon. For the most part roads are partially covered so just use caution when driving because you may encounter some slick spots.

The rest of today, we will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures only getting into the upper single digits to low teens. Northern Siouxland will struggle to get out of the single digits while central and western Siouxland will get into the low teens. Wind will start to calm down by the afternoon but expect wind chills to stay in the single digits and some spots seeing wind chills 5 to 10 degrees below zero.

Tonight, we will see our lows fall into the single digits, but our wind will shift from the north to the south up to 15 to 20 miles per hour that will start to bring in some warmer air into the region. Overnight expect a warming trend to occur with our wake-up temperatures in the mid to low 20s with gusty winds out of the south.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, warmer air moves in, and we are forecasting highs in the 30s and even some low 40s off in western Siouxland. Wind chills will make the feel like temperatures in the 30s for much of the day, but it will be better than the 45 degrees below zero we saw last week.

The rest of our week looks nice and warm! I will have all the details on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.