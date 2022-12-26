Temperatures finally warming up in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Monday, Siouxland! A gift following the holidays for many of us this year is the warmup that is on its way to the area. It has been bitterly cold these past few days, but good news is we could see temps making their way up into the 30s in the week ahead.

Tonight, is going to be the last of the bitterly cold nights in the week ahead. Our lows will fall into the single digits and our wind chill values will drop below zero once again. Partly cloudy skies will remain throughout most of the night.

Tomorrow we will finally see a warmup. Temperatures will work their way up into the low to mid 30s. Not only will it be a bit warmer, but we will also get in on some sunshine. It will be a bit breezy with winds blowing out of the south at 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow night, more clouds will return to the region. It will feel a lot nicer than the nights we’ve seen this past week. Our lows will sit comfortably in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will warm up eve n more than Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Despite the warmer temperatures, skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Thursday will look similar to Wednesday with highs, once again, in the upper 30s. Clouds will dominate the region yet again.

As we wrap up the work week, temperatures will fall slightly into the mid 30s. We will also see a bit of clearing in our skies.

What’s in store for our weekend? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.