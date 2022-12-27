17-year-old accused of driving 108mph in 40mph zone, authorities say

Authorities spotted a 17-year-old allegedly driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.
STAFFORD, Va. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old is facing charges after driving more than 100 mph on a road in Virginia, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook that Sgt. B.W. Collins saw a Ford Mustang driving 108 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Collins activated his light, but the driver kept going passing another vehicle in a curve.

When the sergeant recognized he couldn’t catch up to the Mustang he notified other deputies in the area.

Deputy A.T. Lechemby spotted the vehicle and stopped the 17-year-old driver at Stafford Christian Church.

The sheriff’s office said the driver was released to a parent with summonses for eluding, reckless driving by speed, passing on curve, expired registration and defective breaks.

The teen will face a court date next year.

