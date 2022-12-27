Addition of interactive toys at Norfolk Public Library to help the growth of young children

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over the course of recent months the Norfolk Public Library has added a few exciting features.

The theme for the additions centered around interactive play for children. In total, the additions totaled $5,500.

The money was provided by the Library Foundation Board as they felt comfortable spending the funds after receiving feedback from the public who enjoy the library space.

“Our Library Foundation wanted to fund a little bit of extra special things for our children’s area, and so we got this beautiful sensory marble panel behind me, we have a new interactive tactile station on the wall, we have a puppet theater with a variety of puppets, and then a little wooden play car that seat 4 to 6 little kids,” said Jessica Chamberlain, the Library Director.

The new features are inviting to kids who have different sensory needs. Self-directed play is the goal as it allows kids to express themselves which provides numerous benefits.

”Play is so important for kids, it is essential to healthy brain development, it builds language skills, and it even helps them grow their emotional resilience. Really when they’re little having chances to do imaginative creative play is essential to them growing up to be healthy happy human beings,” said Chamberlain

Winter weather makes play hard for families at times, so checking out your local library may be a good way to interact and have a fun family experience.

